Change log:
1,Added cigarette, molotov, NPC burnable.
2,Added Spawn npc and prop menu.
3,Customize the idle animation and fighting ai for npcs.
4,Improved the performance of gun shooting.
5,Changed female dancing and kissing animations to random.
6, Changed shooting dismemberment is harder
NightClub Simulator update for 1 May 2024
Version 0.49 Update
