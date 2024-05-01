 Skip to content

NightClub Simulator update for 1 May 2024

Version 0.49 Update

Build 14229715

Change log:
1,Added cigarette, molotov, NPC burnable.
2,Added Spawn npc and prop menu.
3,Customize the idle animation and fighting ai for npcs.
4,Improved the performance of gun shooting.
5,Changed female dancing and kissing animations to random.
6, Changed shooting dismemberment is harder

