New parts, manual controls improvement, other fixes and balance

Fixed product panel would stop working with too many entries

Fixed ingredient rounds incorrectly drain water charge

Ingredient rounds increase damage and decrease windup time

Alcohol rounds decrease damage

Vaccuum boost increase height threshold for automatic boosting

Hangar prevent create new plane or load plane when modifications are in progress

New light fuselage

New heavy fuselage

Floating market added refuel, repair, and rest

Manual mode handling update to significantly reduce the snap back bounce as the stick is released, which would also cause some noticeable wobbling in the heavy plane at high speeds

Rate of turn increased a bit in manual mode

Camera position and lag tuning for manual mode cameras to try and better keep the plane in the lower portion on the screen

Interior UI in controller mode, UI elements that can be cycled (the ones with left and right arrows) now have a new selection mode where both left and right arrows are selected, and can be cycled using the left and right navigation buttons, instead of having to navigate to the arrow and then press it. Elements that also have a central button such as the brewery dispenser, or the bottle design can activate the central button by pressing the submit button, there is no need to navigate to the button. This has been implemented for the plane modify UI, roster UI, bottle design and main menu character select, unfortunately the plane paint UI could not be converted since left/right navigation is needed to move between the controls, still thinking of a good way to handle this...

Hopefully this update will allow controller players to more easily make the kind of precise maneuvers that some of the gameplay requires, although I think controller mode will always be more difficult. Anyway if you are a controller player please let us know what you think of these changes. Thanks again for playing the game, we will keep on trying to improve the experience.