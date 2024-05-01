Quick Patch - Apr 30

Share · View all patches · Build 14229504 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 05:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Thanks again, @BlueOrange, for the detail on the Resident's window clicking through. This should be all fixed up!

I added more to the Promotion window to help understand how happiness will change based on needs. I've also added a warning message in case the mage might want to quit after promotion.

A request from @Seros Senric's note on UI suggestions I got in tonight as well to show in the Mage Jobs what is loved/hated at a quick view. It's a little hard to read the hate image and I might need to tweak that in the future:

Another request from @Seros Senric was to clear notifications individually without changing the camera/selection:

Finally, I noticed during @Ben The Human's Youtube video, it wasn't clear that Forrest Morris had joined the tower and I added an extra notification in for that one.

Thanks for all the feedback!

Jason

