Welcome to the Prehistoric Odyssey Season!

New Season Patch Notes (1/5/24)

Updated Wiki! https://ao20.com.ar/wiki

1 - Mapping:

The Jourmut continent was added as a safe zone with very low experience and gold so that new users can learn to play.

At level 1 the characters start in Forgat, having access to the classic newbie dungeon or training on the outskirts of this new city.

To travel between the old and new continents, you can board the ship at the port of Nix or the port of Arghal. The ticket has a low and affordable price of gold.

Moved the four maps of New Hope to the old Nix Archipelago area, and removed the Priest and Banker from that unsafe city.

The game's cities were graphically updated.

The Magma Dungeon and Nagas Dungeon maps have been removed.

Access from Pirate Island to the Giant Kraken remained with two NON-MAGIC maps.

Boss maps are only accessible for levels +40.

The island of Eleuria (snow map where hiding or the invisibility spell does not work) was added to the old New Hope area. The Glacier Cave was incorporated, accessible from Eleuria, aimed at training from level 33.

The Cave of Desolation was added between the cities of Banderbill and Arghal, a training-oriented dungeon between levels 15 and 25.

Moved access to the silver mines to the “Otto Island” map, northwest of Nix, accessible by navigation.

Added the city of Eldoria as a navigable city (+25) south of Pitonisa, and updated the city of Lindos as a navigable city (+25).

A new dungeon called Abandoned Lair has been added at level +40, accessible from the Lost Island, north of the desert.

The Penthar Farm Map is now unsafe.

The NPC April <Quest> will allow you to change the drops of the new NPCs in the Basements of the Patreon Houses.

2 - Training areas and quests

NPCs in all training zones have been re-balanced, both in life, gold and experience. You can see the ingame information by accessing the map. A training guide and quests depending on the level were incorporated into the wiki Wiki

a) Dungeons limited by level

Mausoleum, Cave of Desolation: level 15 to 24

Drainage: from level 15

Pyramid: level 17 to 26

Catacombs level 2: level 20 to 29

Dungeon Dragon and Dungeon Marabel: from level 20

Escape ducts (non-magical): from level 20

Mountain (non-magical): from level 25

Veril Dungeon and Glacier Cave: from level 33

Ruins of Earost (non-magical): from level 33

Legendary Dragon's Lair, Abandoned Lair and Fortune Teller Island: from level 40

b) Quests

The following dungeons or training areas have 3 quests with experience and gold rewards: Mausoleum, Cave of Desolation, Drain, Pyramid, Catacombs Level 2, Dragon Dungeon, Swamp, Desert, Hope, Elven Forest, Mountain, Usurped Island, Eleuria, Dungeon Veril, Ruins of Earost, Pythoness, Lair of the Legendary Dragon.

3 - Skills assignable by level

The wizard will continue to earn 5 points per level

The worker will continue to earn 6 points per level

All other classes will earn 6 points per level instead of 5

4 - Items and spells

The resurrect spell now requires 87 magic skills and 400 mana

The boat now asks for 15,000 common firewood

The initial Magic Wave spell is replaced by the Magic Dart

The silver sword goes from having a maximum hit of 19 to 20

The sword of the heroes of the game is removed

The Viking helmet is removed from the game

The only item that will require gold bars will be the Dragon Slayer sword

Crafting items with common firewood will be equal to crafting items with iron ores, and crafting items with elven firewood will be equal to crafting items with silver ores (next patch).

5 - Class balance

The Pirate and Thief classes will be unsupported in-game. Although they are not disabled, they will not be able to equip any object, leaving the class aside for this version (it will be updated by date)

Reduced mage evasion from 0.4 to 0.2

Bard's evasion reduced from 1.25 to 1.2

Assassin's weapon hit increased from 0.9 to 0.95

Bandit shield defense reduced from 1.6 to 1.3

6 - Equipment items by class