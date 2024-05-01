English version updated

[color=yellow]New Features[/color]
- Add the English language. (Select Settings and modify the language in the main screen)
- Optimized and modified a lot of UI to match the English interface.
Due to the addition of language translation, there may be new game bugs, please feedback immediately!
Apologize to English players first, the translation is not good, please be tolerant and understanding!
Thanks to the unnamed enthusiastic discord community players.
their team for providing the pre-translation for the game.
Changed files in this update