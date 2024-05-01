v3 Build villas and make new clothes

New content:

New building:

New modern style villa wall modules. These modules can be combined with other types of building modules. You can freely design and build them and become a great architectural designer.





You can build 3 types of entire large villas to enjoy a comfortable life. The building is huge. Please try to place it on open flat land at different heights. If the ground is uneven, you can build a foundation and place it again. If it is placed in the wrong position, you can use a hammer to right-click to recover it and then place it again.



Wooden house construction, now you can also build survivors’ wooden houses, but only the wooden houses next to the NPC on the initial island do not consume hunger and thirst value.



New clothing:

A total of 14 new items of clothing have been updated, including 2 new types of tops, 7 types of trousers, 3 types of hats and helmets, and 2 types of cloaks. Note: Most of the clothing in this update is for female characters. Cloaks and hats are suitable for male and female characters. However, due to different skeleton sizes of character models, hats and helmets are not suitable for male characters.

New long sword random combination animations

The store page releases a new game trailer

Important fixes and improvements:

Cancel cinematic settings for graphics settings to reduce graphics card consumption and increase fps.

Fixed the issue where pets would damage companions when attacking.

Fixed the problem that the mouse wheel of the v2 planter cannot be rotated

Fixed the bug where pets and buildings can pass through the foundation and roof without collision.

win11 compatibility test: you can play this game on win11

Some food production is placed in the player's craft list and can also be produced in Campfire 2

ESC or P can now close the map

In order to avoid problems caused by death while riding an animal, the consumption of hunger and thirst is disabled when riding an animal, and restored after coming down.

Fixed the incorrect position of the entrance boulder to the secret world on the island map

Greatly increase the probability and quantity of mining various stones

Increase the maximum stacking quantity of wood and stone

Whole houses such as bamboo houses and wooden houses are allowed to be recycled with hammers

Part of the wall paintings modified with new paintings

Fixed the issue where the bed was not easy to place

Partial plant collision repair

Fixed the problem that v1 version could not cut down wild and planted apple trees.

Preview of the next update: Desert Island Map