Bug fixes and function additions

The following bugs have been fixed.
・Player gets stuck in some places.
The following function have been added.
・Back to game menu with Escape key.
・Start from where you left off last time with the escape key.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The following bugs have been fixed.
・Player gets stuck in some places.
The following function have been added.
・Back to game menu with Escape key.
・Start from where you left off last time with the escape key.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update