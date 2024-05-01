 Skip to content

Usual update for 1 May 2024

Bug fixes and function additions

The following bugs have been fixed.
・Player gets stuck in some places.

The following function have been added.
・Back to game menu with Escape key.
・Start from where you left off last time with the escape key.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2857701
