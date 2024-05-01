 Skip to content

Night Stones (Alpha) update for 1 May 2024

Update notes for Apr 30

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • All keepsakes now have 2d icons
  • Add dedicated control for sprint
  • RIght stick / mouse move now pans the camera
  • User interface controls can be remapped
  • UI updates
  • Bug fixes

