- All keepsakes now have 2d icons
- Add dedicated control for sprint
- RIght stick / mouse move now pans the camera
- User interface controls can be remapped
- UI updates
- Bug fixes
Night Stones (Alpha) update for 1 May 2024
Update notes for Apr 30
Patchnotes via Steam Community
