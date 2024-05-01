Terrordrome : ROTL Update 21 Quick Fix 3

-
Fixed an issue with Dracula's 2nd hit of M M S S combo string being unblockable.
Disabled the debug mode so the game state info of player 1 and 2 won't be shown on screen.
More changes to netcode in how game state is handled when rollbacks are performed.
