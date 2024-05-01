 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terrordrome - Reign of the Legends update for 1 May 2024

Terrordrome : ROTL Update 21 Quick Fix 3

Share · View all patches · Build 14229176 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue with Dracula's 2nd hit of M M S S combo string being unblockable.

  • Disabled the debug mode so the game state info of player 1 and 2 won't be shown on screen.

  • More changes to netcode in how game state is handled when rollbacks are performed.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Terrordrome - Reign of the Legends Content Depot 1291171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link