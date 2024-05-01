 Skip to content

MAJOR 星际工业国 update for 1 May 2024

English version updated

Share · View all patches · Build 14229173 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ver1.1.0.0
[color=yellow]New Features[/color]

  1. Add the English language. (Select Settings and modify the language in the main screen)
  2. Optimized and modified a lot of UI to match the English interface.
    Due to the addition of language translation, there may be new game bugs, please feedback immediately!
    Apologize to English players first, the translation is not good, please be tolerant and understanding!
    Thanks to the unnamed enthusiastic discord community players.
    their team for providing the pre-translation for the game.

The author's new game《Multiverse Loot Hunter》！Already on the steam store！
Welcome to follow, add wish list now！

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2776450/_/

