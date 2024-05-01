 Skip to content

Friendsim 2 update for 1 May 2024

1.12c hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a missing Aradia sprite state during TechniColor Heart
-Added some additional checking so you won't be able to increase relationship level with people who aren't interested in you in TechniColor Heart.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1844721
macOS Depot 1844722
