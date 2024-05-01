 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SpecFreq Playtest update for 1 May 2024

Version b.10 World Updates (4/30/2024)

Share · View all patches · Build 14229054 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(Zone) Added new bullet sounds
(Zone) Added new ricochet sounds
(Zone) Added teleporter sounds
(Zone) Fixed day/night lighting bugs
(Zone) Added flashlights
(Zone) Added Vehicle Lights

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2728921
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2728922
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2728923
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link