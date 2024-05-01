v.1.1.15 Patch Notes

General
- Mama Cici now reminds Kyme that there is no prize for winning the pie eating contest
Bug fixes
- Fixed a soft lock that can happen in Rat Man's cave
- Dead rats will no longer block rocks
- Fixed some typos
