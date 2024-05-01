 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Notes From Province update for 1 May 2024

v.1.1.15 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14229050 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Mama Cici now reminds Kyme that there is no prize for winning the pie eating contest

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a soft lock that can happen in Rat Man's cave
  • Dead rats will no longer block rocks
  • Fixed some typos

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2092131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link