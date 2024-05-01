 Skip to content

Mythical Mayhem update for 1 May 2024

Mythical Mayhem V1.1.2.0

Build 14229002

Bug fixes

  • Advanced Regeneration power should no longer get stuck in an infinite loop.
  • Cauterize power should now trigger properly for the custom campaign hero.
  • Pay It Forward power should now trigger properly for the custom campaign hero.

Balance Adjustment

  • Retired Hero, Old Bones card now has a frailty effect which reduces a random card from your hand cost by 1.

V1.1.2.1 Hot Patch Bug fix 9:40 PM CST April 30, 2024
Bug Fix: Fixed a crash with the Store Tutorial.

