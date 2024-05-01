Mythical Mayhem V1.1.2.0

Bug fixes
- Advanced Regeneration power should no longer get stuck in an infinite loop.
- Cauterize power should now trigger properly for the custom campaign hero.
- Pay It Forward power should now trigger properly for the custom campaign hero.
Balance Adjustment
- Retired Hero, Old Bones card now has a frailty effect which reduces a random card from your hand cost by 1.
V1.1.2.1 Hot Patch Bug fix 9:40 PM CST April 30, 2024
Bug Fix: Fixed a crash with the Store Tutorial.
