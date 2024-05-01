BEACHED - 0.03

In our latest patch, we've introduced several exciting additions and tweaks aimed at enhancing the overall gameplay experience for our community. Among the highlights are the introduction of the highly anticipated "Rocket Launcher" and "Rocket" items, offering players a new tactical edge in combat with projectile rockets specifically designed for dealing damage to buildings. Additionally, we've introduced the "Leaves" item, a new resource gathered from trees to facilitate cloth crafting, enriching the resource management aspect of the game.

In our ongoing efforts to maintain a fair and enjoyable environment, we've temporarily removed foliage from the floor as a preventive measure against a persistent duplication glitch. We've also listened to player feedback regarding resource harvesting and have boosted efficiency with metal tools and knives, providing a smoother and more rewarding gathering experience.

Combat mechanics have received a visual overhaul with the introduction of new hit effects for melee weapons, enhancing immersion and feedback during close-quarters engagements. We've also fine-tuned mouse movement to ensure a more precise and responsive feel, enhancing overall control and gameplay satisfaction.

Acknowledging the importance of player feedback, we've undertaken a comprehensive settings overhaul to provide more customization options and improve user experience. Additionally, we've revamped the codelock interface and added sound effects for enhanced feedback during code input.

While implementing these enhancements, we've remained vigilant in addressing existing issues. We've disabled landmines temporarily due to a crashing bug and resolved issues related to harvesting interactable foliage and upgrading structures. We've also prohibited building on Lighthouse Island to maintain game balance and added shipping containers to provide additional shelter and strategic options for players.

Overall, these changes reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering a polished and enjoyable gaming experience for our community. We look forward to hearing your feedback and continuing to refine and improve the game based on your input.

FULL PATCHNOTES

New "Rocket Launcher" item, shoots projectile rockets

New "Rocket" item, only does damage to buildings, inflicts 50,000 building damage, can be shot from a distance.



New "Leaves" item, dropped from trees used to craft cloth



Foliage on floor removed, temporary fix for dupe glitch

Metal Tools now harvest resources faster

Knife harvests resources slightly faster

New Hit Effects for melee weapons when hitting enemy players

Mouse movement should feel much more accurate

New Settings Overhaul



Added sound effects for codelocks when inputting codes

Updated Codelock UI

Trees now drop 15 Wood always when harvested

Stone Nodes now drop 5 Stone always when mined

Metal Nodes now drop 5 Scrap Metal always when mined

Players now respawn in their last logged out location

Added back in sprinting, "shift"

New sounds added for walking on buildings

Voice Chat has been reenabled hold down "V" to use proximity Voice

Improved Door Latency, doors should now feel much more responsive

Doors must finish their animation before being able to interact with them

Added VSYNC

You can no longer build on Lighthouse Island

Shipping containers added to Lighthouse Island to provide more shelter from gunfire

When harvesting foliage it now goes instantly into your inventory

Landmines disabled due to crashing bug

Fixed an issue with hitting buildable objects being heard everywhere

Fixed an issue where players weren't able to upgrade

Fixed an issue where interactable foliage would not be harvestable

Fixed an issue where players weren't able to shoot when aiming towards lighthouse island