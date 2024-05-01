Patch notes: V 0.2.18.142

The following improvements and fixes were implemented:
- Fixed bug that prevented the loading of some savegames from the previous version.
- Fixed bug in some translations (reactivity panel labels).
- Fixed bug of activity monitor danger sign overlap.
- Fixed bug on bombs B1 and C1 icons on the tablet location graph.
- Fixed bug that prevented you from seeing the blue glow and bubbles of the reactor underwater.
This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!
The chemistry module is not compatible with previous saved progress.
We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!
Changed files in this update