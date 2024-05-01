 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nucleares update for 1 May 2024

Patch notes: V 0.2.18.142

Share · View all patches · Build 14228798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following improvements and fixes were implemented:

  • Fixed bug that prevented the loading of some savegames from the previous version.
  • Fixed bug in some translations (reactivity panel labels).
  • Fixed bug of activity monitor danger sign overlap.
  • Fixed bug on bombs B1 and C1 icons on the tablet location graph.
  • Fixed bug that prevented you from seeing the blue glow and bubbles of the reactor underwater.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

The chemistry module is not compatible with previous saved progress.

We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!

Changed files in this update

Contenido Basico Depot 1428421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link