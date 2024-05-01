1.7.0.1 New Server, New Company, and More

Jelly Brawl 1.7.0.1
Jelly Brawl is now owned by my new company, Tiny Shiny Things.
More to come on what this means.
For now, enjoy some updates.
- New Networking Making Physics Full Server Auth, Perfect syncing
- Upgrade engine to 2022
- New Rendering Path Massive FPS Boost
- New toon shading
- HBAO removed for SSAO (improved performance)
- New Tiny Shiny Things LLC splash screen (not yet on Xbox but coming next Update)
- Fixed crash on game close or exit
I'm not done.
Love you.
Thanks for playing,
- Cole
Changed files in this update