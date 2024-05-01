1.7.0.1 New Server, New Company, and More

Share · View all patches · Build 14228712 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Jelly Brawl 1.7.0.1

Jelly Brawl is now owned by my new company, Tiny Shiny Things.

More to come on what this means.

For now, enjoy some updates.

New Networking Making Physics Full Server Auth, Perfect syncing

Upgrade engine to 2022

New Rendering Path Massive FPS Boost

New toon shading

HBAO removed for SSAO (improved performance)

New Tiny Shiny Things LLC splash screen (not yet on Xbox but coming next Update)

Fixed crash on game close or exit

I'm not done.

Love you.

Thanks for playing,