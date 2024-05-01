 Skip to content

AutoForge update for 1 May 2024

Patch Notes for v0.2.16

Build 14228634

Here's a small patch to help resolve some more critical issues. I snuck in a few smaller less risky changes in as well. Thanks all for your patience and sorry for these UI crashes - they've been much worse than I realized!

Changes

  • Resolved multiple crashes caused by the UI trying to do naughty things
  • Resolved a crash related to monster AI
  • Resolved issue with blocks sometimes being invisible
  • Resolved issue with automatic harvest method triggering when tool slot is empty
  • Resolved issue with block quantity not being displayed in interaction text
  • Add new setting to toggle if UI is automatically positioned or not
  • While firing the blaster it counts as "attacking" which means you cant do other actions at the same time
  • Reduced Mana II fuel amount to be better balanced with the newer Mana II recipe costs

