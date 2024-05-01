Patch Notes for v0.2.16

Here's a small patch to help resolve some more critical issues. I snuck in a few smaller less risky changes in as well. Thanks all for your patience and sorry for these UI crashes - they've been much worse than I realized!
Changes
- Resolved multiple crashes caused by the UI trying to do naughty things
- Resolved a crash related to monster AI
- Resolved issue with blocks sometimes being invisible
- Resolved issue with automatic harvest method triggering when tool slot is empty
- Resolved issue with block quantity not being displayed in interaction text
- Add new setting to toggle if UI is automatically positioned or not
- While firing the blaster it counts as "attacking" which means you cant do other actions at the same time
- Reduced Mana II fuel amount to be better balanced with the newer Mana II recipe costs
Changed files in this update