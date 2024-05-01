Early Access Release 1.0.3

- Reworked the hashing algorithm for modfiles
- This means, play data automatically migrate to a new hash -- if you lose any play data on any chart in the base game, please let us know with a bug report and we can potentially recover your save data.
- Updated Station HY10 to fix a missing lighting event (scores are not lost)
- Added an acknowledgement when attempting to add custom charts for the first time
- Added more lua friendly aliases for modfiles
- xdrv.mod as an alias for xdrv.Mod
- xdrv.set as an alias for xdrv.Set
- xdrv.ease as an alias for xdrv.Ease
- xdrv.get_player_scroll_speed as an alias for xdrv.GetPlayerScrollSpeed
- Reworked the controller system
- Gyroscope is still untouched in its current state while we look for solutions.
- Currently, to improve your gyroscope, calibrate it via Steam controller settings, press Left Stick down to reset your gyroscope to neutral, and unplug and plug your controller back in while keeping it still to fully reset it.
- Clarified the unlock condition for [spoiler]FRONTLINERS[/spoiler]
- Updated credits to add a name and update a name
- Fixed a bug with duplicate song lookup keys
- Fixed a bug with duplicate song lookups and empty song data
- Fixed a bug with audio not being able to be loaded
- Fixed Discord RPC on results screen not showing difficulty
- Fixed xdrv.GetPlayerScrollSpeed in modfiles
- Previously, this would fail until this update due to a dynamic hash change. With the hashing algorithm rework, this is fixed.
- Fixed a bug where radar values could be NaN
