1.6.2 Small Update

Just a small update for a few things:

Added a "Difficulty Breathing" informational condition when air quality is poor or worse.

(I hope this will help to better communicate the connection between air quality and fatigue for new players.)

Fixed an issue where breathing and vocals could be audible after dying.

Created an on-screen tip specifically for the jetpack to make it more likely that new players will discover it on surface scenarios.

Fixed an issue where the selected inventory item info would not always update correctly when closing a container.

Put some glow sticks in starting modules of the Mars, Lunar and Deep Space scenarios to make it less likely that new players will get lost in the dark when starting out.

Increased the ambient light slightly at night on all scenarios.

Fixed an issue with the developer feedback form not always transmitting data in recent builds.