Moonlight Pulse update for 1 May 2024

Version 1.0.3 Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14228339 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The player's temp directory is no longer used when saving.

This should fix the "105" error some players were getting while saving the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2243251
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2243252
  • Loading history…
