Bellwright Day 9

More important changes are coming in today's patch, as we're preparing to shift towards working on new content. We've been collecting your ideas and suggestions, and discussing them with the team, so be sure to talk about what you'd like to see in Bellwright on our Discord and Steam Forums!

Forbid raiders to steal quest items.

Added two autosave slots for beginning of current day and previous one.

Added scrolling to settlement delivery screen.

Added killing raiders returning a part of their stolen items.

Fixed workers sometimes not being able to reach Mining Hut storage on a hill.

Added missing Cloudberry and Salt to Crassmere food merchant.

Fixed incorrect food stats on some of the bakery items.

Fixed structure priorities for Campfire, Smoking, Forager, and Drying Racks.

Slightly improved visibility of structure priority buttons.

Fixed NPCs forgetting to wake up after winter.

Disabled rabbits and deer migrating form area where they are dying a lot.