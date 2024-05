Share · View all patches · Build 14228000 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 00:39:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

V20240501:

-New Car (Gassy)

-New Vendor (Karen - Swamp Biome)

-New NPC (Harrison - Story)

-Cars Now Save Objects On Them (Like Houses)

-Can Get In Convertibles By Just Jumping On The Seat

-Ranged Enemy Spawn Chance Reduced From 35 To 25%

-Ranged Enemy Damage Reduced From 20 To 15%

-Fixing Bugs

Thanks for suggestions, ideas, tips, etc. We gona do an other update soon :D