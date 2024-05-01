[Announcement] Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event: 2024. 05. 01

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!
<Event>
- Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event (May 1st 00:00 - May 21st 23:59 (UTC+0)
- Dokaebi King
- Grand School
- Knight Master Pet Attendance Event In Progress (April 24th After Maintenance - May 22th Before Maintenance (UTC+0))
- Login daily for 30 minutes to acquire Knight Master Jr. Pet, Individual Stat Change Support Box, Single Stat Change Scroll, Single Stat Drop Protection Scroll, GP Item Property Scroll, Coordi Fusion Scroll, Special Reinforcement Release Scroll, Reinforcement Protection Scroll and other various rewards.
- Gorgos Queen Event Dungeon In Progress (April 24th After Maintenance - May 8th Before Maintenance (UTC+0))
- A Gorgos Queen Event Dungeon Ticket is required to enter the dungeon.
- Players can acquire 2 Entry Tickets by mail on Mon/Tue/Wed/Thu/Fri 00:00 and 5 Entry Tickets on Sat/Sun 00:00 (UTC+0).
- Upon clearing, players can acquire Gorgos Queen Egg, Gorgos Queen Box, and Hero's Bullions.
- Players can acquire increased rewards for clearing Hard difficulty.
- New Monster Card [Enraged Gorgos Queen] will be added.
- Players can use [Gorgos Queen Egg] to craft Gorgos Queen Accessory Box and Enraged Gorgos Queen and others in the Crafting List.
- Players will acquire 1 random item from the list of contents for [Gorgos Queen Box].
- Players can clear weekly missions and acquire Gorgos Queen Event Dungeon Ticket, GP Item Property Scroll, Advanced Rune Summon Chest, and other various rewards.
- Shining May Package Sale (April 24th After Maintenance - May 8th Before Maintenance (UTC+0))
- Shining May Property Package (Purchase Limit: 3)
- Shining May Summon Package (Purchase Limit: 3)
- Shining May All-in-One Package (Purchase Limit: 3)
<Banned Players Notice>
Number of players banned for using and/or promoting hack tools: 51 (Permanent Bans)
We will strive to create the best experience possible.
Thank you.
