Patch version 0.6.3b (Beta Branch)

Build 14227929 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 00:32:06 UTC

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This beta branch patch brings the new enemy content into Singularity mode and reorganizes how singularity maps are laid out. The new map separates content from each region into sections, creating a better feeling of progression and cohesiveness.

The patch also addresses some additional bug reports and balance feedback, and adds a few new enemies into the act 5 fray.

Changelog for version 0.6.3b