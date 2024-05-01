Update Ver 2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14227896 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 03:09:20 UTC by Wendy

The following updates have been made to the game.

1.Three additional characters.

Two additional regular characters and one rare character.

2.5-minute time attack mode added.

A time attack mode has been added, in which users compete for records in five minutes.

The score ranking is also separate from the normal ranking.

If you cannot see the rankings in-game, please go to Steam's Community Hub -> View Data -> Global Rankings.

Please switch to the normal ranking to display it as shown in the image.

3.Disappearing sushi bug resolved.

A bug where only sushi dropped under certain conditions would disappear has been resolved.