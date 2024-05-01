It is time for the May 2024 Stable Update.
The tModLoader team and our amazing community of contributors continues to improve tModLoader.
This month we've fixed a few crash conditions when using a large amount of mods, made some improvements to mod loading time, and made a major upgrade from using Dotnet 6 to Dotnet 8 for increased performance and capability.
Mod makers can look forward to the new features of C# 12 and Dotnet 8.
As always, if you are having issues of any sort, definitely don't hesitate to check out our FAQ on GitHub or reach out to us at our Discord.
New Changes' Highlights
The following is a list of the most noteworthy changes made for this release. As a reminder, modders should consult the Update Migration Guide to see how to adapt to the new changes after running tModPorter.
New Features
API Changes
Mirsario: Port tModLoader from .NET 6 to .NET 8
Mirsario: Refactored mod creation to use a file tree of templates
BasicallyIAmFox: Publicizes PlayerEyeHelper members
Bug Fixes
Gameplay Fixes
Rijam: Fix Splash Sound for Shimmer
JavidPack: Fix Gun Aim Alignment issue
Leon Gies: Fixed AltGr not working in chat. Special characters can now be typed in chat for many non-English users
Quality of Life and Other Fixes
JavidPack: Fix server kick when reloading mods takes more than 2 minutes
Chicken-Bones: JIT mods in parallel on the thread pool to speed up mod loading
lhzlhz419: Fix typo causing tModLoader crash with Vulkan on Mac
JavidPack: Track and report lost player/world save data, will help identify mods causing lost data
NexusXe: Fix docker permission denied issue
JavidPack: Fix ShowWhatsNew feature, also fixes issue causing other notifications to not be shown
Golfing7: Minor performance improvement LoaderManager.Get
JavidPack: Improve world select menu performance
JavidPack: Fix open csproj button, fix forward slashes in save path on windows causing some issues
JavidPack: Provide better error messages for users currently on Terraria Undeluxe Edition beta
Mirsario: Fixed an OverflowException thrown in case of >4GB texture memory usage.
JavidPack: Add link to more suggestions for workshop issues
API Fixes and Changes
BasicallyIAmFox: Moved
BestiaryFilledPercent in
Conditions type
JavidPack: Fix GetHealLife/Mana not being applied to tooltips as well as CanUseItem not being checked for mana potions.
JavidPack: Use HelpLink from InnerExceptions of MultipleException
Other
ExampleMod and API Documentation
JavidPack: Docs for Request and expert/master mode confusion
JavidPack: Document autoloading logic
JavidPack: Document AutoloadEquipAttribute, message for autoloaded equip texture missing
JavidPack: Document ChatHelper methods
JavidPack: Additional CanChooseAmmo example
JavidPack: Apply research sorting to examplemod
JavidPack: Clarify GetFileBytes docs
JavidPack: Player.GetItem docs
JavidPack: ExtractinatorUse docs update
JavidPack: NetMessage.SendTileSquare docs
Localization
JavidPack: Fix InfoDisplay and DamageClass not populating localization files
Changed files in this update