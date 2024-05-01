Share · View all patches · Build 14227792 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 04:33:11 UTC by Wendy

It is time for the May 2024 Stable Update.

The tModLoader team and our amazing community of contributors continues to improve tModLoader.

This month we've fixed a few crash conditions when using a large amount of mods, made some improvements to mod loading time, and made a major upgrade from using Dotnet 6 to Dotnet 8 for increased performance and capability.

Mod makers can look forward to the new features of C# 12 and Dotnet 8.

As always, if you are having issues of any sort, definitely don't hesitate to check out our FAQ on GitHub or reach out to us at our Discord.

New Changes' Highlights

The following is a list of the most noteworthy changes made for this release. As a reminder, modders should consult the Update Migration Guide to see how to adapt to the new changes after running tModPorter.

New Features

API Changes

Mirsario: Port tModLoader from .NET 6 to .NET 8

Mirsario: Refactored mod creation to use a file tree of templates

BasicallyIAmFox: Publicizes PlayerEyeHelper members

Bug Fixes

Gameplay Fixes

Rijam: Fix Splash Sound for Shimmer

JavidPack: Fix Gun Aim Alignment issue

Leon Gies: Fixed AltGr not working in chat. Special characters can now be typed in chat for many non-English users

Quality of Life and Other Fixes

JavidPack: Fix server kick when reloading mods takes more than 2 minutes

Chicken-Bones: JIT mods in parallel on the thread pool to speed up mod loading

lhzlhz419: Fix typo causing tModLoader crash with Vulkan on Mac

JavidPack: Track and report lost player/world save data, will help identify mods causing lost data

NexusXe: Fix docker permission denied issue

JavidPack: Fix ShowWhatsNew feature, also fixes issue causing other notifications to not be shown

Golfing7: Minor performance improvement LoaderManager.Get

JavidPack: Improve world select menu performance

JavidPack: Fix open csproj button, fix forward slashes in save path on windows causing some issues

JavidPack: Provide better error messages for users currently on Terraria Undeluxe Edition beta

Mirsario: Fixed an OverflowException thrown in case of >4GB texture memory usage.

JavidPack: Add link to more suggestions for workshop issues

API Fixes and Changes

BasicallyIAmFox: Moved BestiaryFilledPercent in Conditions type

JavidPack: Fix GetHealLife/Mana not being applied to tooltips as well as CanUseItem not being checked for mana potions.

JavidPack: Use HelpLink from InnerExceptions of MultipleException

Other

ExampleMod and API Documentation

JavidPack: Docs for Request and expert/master mode confusion

JavidPack: Document autoloading logic

JavidPack: Document AutoloadEquipAttribute, message for autoloaded equip texture missing

JavidPack: Document ChatHelper methods

JavidPack: Additional CanChooseAmmo example

JavidPack: Apply research sorting to examplemod

JavidPack: Clarify GetFileBytes docs

JavidPack: Player.GetItem docs

JavidPack: ExtractinatorUse docs update

JavidPack: NetMessage.SendTileSquare docs

Localization

JavidPack: Fix InfoDisplay and DamageClass not populating localization files