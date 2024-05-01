 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dreeg Beta Demo Playtest update for 1 May 2024

Update 11 - April 30, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14227702 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Camera logic updated for better player tracking.
  • Decreased defense on pulsar suit upgrades.

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 2942837
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 2942839
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link