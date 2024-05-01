Build 1.0.16.1 Update

Changed
- Improved player inventory single / double click and drag interaction
Fixed
- Slot returns text display SFX cutoff when in autospin mode
- Player house scene lights toggle interaction
- Closing the cooking UI with the escape key not clearing ingredient and category filters on exit
- Exiting an open store with the escape key causing interaction issue with scene transition arrows
- Token inventory fade in / out consistency with token drag in non-field scenes
- Autospin not disabling properly when toggling directly from turbo spin to quick spin in slot idle state
- Farm animal sprite sorting on scene load when placed and active in barn exterior or other exterior farm scenes
- Misc. quality adjustments and fixes
