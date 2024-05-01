 Skip to content

Reel Life update for 1 May 2024

Build 1.0.16.1 Update

Build 14227687

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed

  • Improved player inventory single / double click and drag interaction

Fixed

  • Slot returns text display SFX cutoff when in autospin mode
  • Player house scene lights toggle interaction
  • Closing the cooking UI with the escape key not clearing ingredient and category filters on exit
  • Exiting an open store with the escape key causing interaction issue with scene transition arrows
  • Token inventory fade in / out consistency with token drag in non-field scenes
  • Autospin not disabling properly when toggling directly from turbo spin to quick spin in slot idle state
  • Farm animal sprite sorting on scene load when placed and active in barn exterior or other exterior farm scenes
  • Misc. quality adjustments and fixes

