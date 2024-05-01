Demo Now Includes Chapter II! + Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 14227686 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hi all,

I've updated the demo to include Chapter II, so that's another 3-5 hours of gameplay! You can unlock 2 new Guises: The tricky Trickster and the shape-shifting Warden, and explore a whole new desert region as well as continuing the story.

I've also updated quite a few things, including but not limited to:

You can now quick save almost anywhere.

New music and graphics to replace placeholders.

Guise updates: Many Guises have had some skills merged and some turned into passives, as well as some overall balancing to make TP skills a bit stronger than timed attacks. TP regeneration has also been raised across the board to make battles a bit faster and promote skill use.

Some overall engine improvements to reduce lag.

