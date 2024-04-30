Just a small patch that fixes a bug that cause Right Hand Man system to stop working if you happen to level up. Fixed a bug that caused the first day of the month to be skipped. Fixed a bug that prevented Right hand man to system from resetting assets.
Trapper: Drug Dealing RPG update for 30 April 2024
Patch 8.2.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1662861
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update