Trapper: Drug Dealing RPG update for 30 April 2024

Patch 8.2.1

30 April 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small patch that fixes a bug that cause Right Hand Man system to stop working if you happen to level up. Fixed a bug that caused the first day of the month to be skipped. Fixed a bug that prevented Right hand man to system from resetting assets.

