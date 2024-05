Share · View all patches · Build 14227435 · Last edited 30 April 2024 – 23:39:12 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

We have just released a small hotfix in which:

OS save fixes

Terminal missions fix

Laptop name fix

Minor bugs

We are continuing to work on the Endless Mode update to bring it to you as soon as possible :)

Thank you for all feedback and ideas!

See you soon

ServiceIT Team