1.03 Additional difficulty reduction

The maximum increase in movement cost is
(Gold) 3 -> 2
(Sanity) 6 -> 4
Reduced the multi-skill check value from a maximum of 10 to 8.
Reduced the number of years that the difficulty level reaches its maximum difficulty from 15 to 13.
