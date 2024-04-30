 Skip to content

Way Nd Choice update for 30 April 2024

1.03 Additional difficulty reduction

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The maximum increase in movement cost is
(Gold) 3 -> 2
(Sanity) 6 -> 4

Reduced the multi-skill check value from a maximum of 10 to 8.

Reduced the number of years that the difficulty level reaches its maximum difficulty from 15 to 13.

