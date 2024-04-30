Patch version 0.6.3b (Beta Branch)

This beta branch patch brings the new enemy content into Singularity mode and reorganizes how singularity maps are laid out. The new map separates content from each region into sections, creating a better feeling of progression and cohesiveness.
The patch also addresses some additional bug reports and balance feedback, and adds a few new enemies into the act 5 fray.
Changelog for version 0.6.3b
- Restructured map generation for Singularity mode to progress more logically and have the harder, later act enemies added in sequential sections instead of all mixed together
- Added some new enemies to a few Act 5 encounters
- Changed Gambler's "Rollin Doubles" quest to not require specific doubles
- Reworked Gambler skills again to make him more active and have more use for MP. Gambler's previous Stun Grenade skill can also be swapped in/out if desired
- Adjusted some of Dark Knight's skill modifier values
- Reworked Bard's Inspirational skill
- Changed Steam Engineer's Steam Mech skill to give 50% increased attributes at lv 3, instead of reduced stun/sleep damage taken
- Drone Parts relic will no longer summon lower tier drones, based on completed acts/singularity tiers
- Increased Consecrate/Desecrate skill MP cost a little
- Continuing to expand pre-battle banter related to new heroes
- Reworked Big Blob boss's split mechanic to always happen in-between turns, to make it more consistent, and address some bugs
- Fixed Juggernaut's Kinetic Barrier effect not being removed properly if brought to exactly 0 block remaining
- Fixed Battle Hardened distortion incorrectly applying to MP Healing
- Fixed Dan's Bottle relic to make sure it only applies on attacks to enemy
- Fixed a couple of rare crashes
