- Initialize the Smith and the Pottery. Add the correct NPC to those buildings. Begin to change the interiors.
- Added a new Potter NPC.
- Differentiate between adult NPCs (who are taller) and child NPCs (who are smaller).
- Added fences, bushes and flowers to the towns.
The Isle of Elanor update for 30 April 2024
Update Notes for Build 0.0.7.5
