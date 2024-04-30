 Skip to content

The Isle of Elanor update for 30 April 2024

Update Notes for Build 0.0.7.5

  • Initialize the Smith and the Pottery. Add the correct NPC to those buildings. Begin to change the interiors.
  • Added a new Potter NPC.
  • Differentiate between adult NPCs (who are taller) and child NPCs (who are smaller).
  • Added fences, bushes and flowers to the towns.

