Update 0.5.7

Hello!

I want to share the changes that await you in this update. There aren't as many as we would like, but this update has significantly improved the quality of gameplay.

Here's the list of changes:

Added voice chat .

. Changed the server pipeline.

Fixed numerous server bugs that led to gameplay loss and world rollback.

Changed the meteorite fall algorithm. Now there will be a correct number of them on destroyed asteroids.

Visually changed plasma weapons. Rebalance of the plasma SMG.

Visually changed all AI projectiles.

Voice Chat

Like everything in this game, it's written by me without using any third-party solutions.

The implementation of voice chat is no exception, and since this is the first public version, there might be issues.

In the settings, you will find:

Enabling/disabling voice chat. Disabling directly disconnects you from the server, which generally reduces the load on your network and CPU, if that is a critical issue for you.

The volume of everyone speaking around you. Muting does not equal turning off voice chat.

By default, hold "C" to talk. This can be changed in the respective section.

You can disconnect and reconnect to voice chat at any time during the game on the server. You don't need to rejoin the server for this.

The radius in which you hear other players is 50 meters. The sound is spatial, so you can always understand where someone is speaking from and how far the player is, as the sound gets quieter the further away they are.

Server Pipeline

There's not much to share publicly here, but I will include information that new settings are available for server owners.

Address and port for the voice chat server.

Added runtime world backup. You can find settings related to the frequency and the number of stored backups.

Also added functions for re-registering a public server in the general list of servers and restoring the world from a backup on the fly.

Meteorites

Meteorites have undergone several changes.

Changed the choice of landing spots. Your base is still not the target of a meteor shower xD. This was mainly done so that asteroids made up of separate rocks were not deprived of meteorites.

Now the size of the meteorite directly corresponds to the amount of resources it contains.

Changed the amount of resources found in a meteorite, ranging from 30 to 100 units of resources.

Plasma Weapons and AI Projectiles

Effects of shots, projectiles, and hit effects have been changed for all.

The projectile for plasma rocket launchers remains the old one.

Also fixed is the Defender of the Asteroids projectiles, which sometimes could pass through everything.

Rebalance of the Plasma SMG

Changes: