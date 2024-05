Few things added and tweaked

-Added SkySeller entity

-Added Sky room

-Added Yellow candy

-Smiler will now make a small sound when it sees you look at it

-Adjusted Smilers sound a tad

-Smilers speed increased to 8000 from 7500

-Sightstealer speed lowered to 3200 from 3400

-Adjusted entity spawn rates a tiny bit

-Eyegel can now spawn at 66 instead of 69

-Adjusted Mannequin's image

-Made movement sharper

-Adjusted red candy slightly

-Added new jumpscare

-Changed welcome top text

-Lowered Terrors sound a tad

-Dark rooms will appear more early