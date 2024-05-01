Turbo Kid Patch v1.0.117105

Gooooood day wastelanders! Bike chain oiled up? Good, we've got a nice big patch for you to ride through today. 🚴♂️
We've been watching ALL the streams and Youtube videos (no really, obsessively looking out for them! Be sure to post any and all Turbo Kid content on our Discord server) and it's been great seeing how everyone is enjoying Turbo Kid - it's great feedback too!
If you haven't yet, consider dropping the game a review on Steam, it helps a ton! 🙏
ANYWAYS, today's patch is pretty HUGE! Here's the deets:
Improvements
- Added a new quest to unlock more [spoiler]teleports[/spoiler]! That's all we'll say for now. 👀 Happy turtle hunting!
- Updated the particle effects of the sawblade gates.
- Added an energy tutorial video when the player gets his first weapon.
- Added a pulsing effect to certain hint texts to better catch the player's eye.
- Added a heavy jingle sound effect to the weapon beam.
- Changed the sound effect of the loot sensor. It's lootier now.
- Added the option to Restart Minigame in the menu!
- Improved the [spoiler]Mecha Preacher's[/spoiler] music.
Fixes
- Fixed [spoiler]Laurent[/spoiler] not giving his reward sometimes. ([spoiler]Cassette tape[/spoiler])
- The [spoiler]Crayon Artist[/spoiler] Achievement can now be unlocked! Talking to the [spoiler]Whack Sisters[/spoiler] after having [spoiler]spared Becca[/spoiler] was not revealing their last notebook entry.
- Fixed the [spoiler]buzzsaw projectile[/spoiler] bouncing against the edge of the skybox when shooting up from [spoiler]Jimmy 7[/spoiler]'s location.
- Ensured the correct [spoiler]Turbo Child[/spoiler] entry is revealed in the notebook when talking to him.
- Set the correct [spoiler]Turbo Child[/spoiler] variant depending on the selected hero.
- Fixed a bug where sometimes, a text bubble would appear empty without allowing the player to press next.
- Fixed the "œ" character missing from all texts in french.
- Fixed double popups breaking the menu.
- Bike: Removed solid collision on enemies and made it bounce on damage dealt instead.
- Fixed the [spoiler]Hardboiled[/spoiler] cartridge not protecting the player against [spoiler]Becca's attacks[/spoiler].
- End Game: showing the accurate time if it's over 24 hours.
- Fixed the [spoiler]bike spikes[/spoiler] sometimes not resetting the grip timer when jumping off the bike.
- Fixed Crash Teleport: fixed bike collision clipping through the floor after crashing.
Changed files in this update