Turbo Kid Patch v1.0.117105

Gooooood day wastelanders! Bike chain oiled up? Good, we've got a nice big patch for you to ride through today. 🚴‍♂️

We've been watching ALL the streams and Youtube videos (no really, obsessively looking out for them! Be sure to post any and all Turbo Kid content on our Discord server) and it's been great seeing how everyone is enjoying Turbo Kid - it's great feedback too!

If you haven't yet, consider dropping the game a review on Steam, it helps a ton! 🙏

ANYWAYS, today's patch is pretty HUGE! Here's the deets:

Improvements

Added a new quest to unlock more [spoiler]teleports[/spoiler]! That's all we'll say for now. 👀 Happy turtle hunting!

Updated the particle effects of the sawblade gates.

Added an energy tutorial video when the player gets his first weapon.

Added a pulsing effect to certain hint texts to better catch the player's eye.

Added a heavy jingle sound effect to the weapon beam.

Changed the sound effect of the loot sensor. It's lootier now.

Added the option to Restart Minigame in the menu!

Improved the [spoiler]Mecha Preacher's[/spoiler] music.

Fixes