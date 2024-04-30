Update #15 - Burn Baby Burn!

The fifteenth update for Swarmcade is now live, and it brings two new characters to unlock, a new Ultimate to discover, new weapon, and new achievements! Alongside the usual Balance, QOL, tweaks, and bug fixes.

Highlights

NEW Pyromancer Hero

Alongside the firepit weapon, the Pyro has a unique trait of leaving a trail of fire behind her. This will harm any enemy that comes into contact with it. The damage scales as the hero levels up, so it will be effective into the late game.

NEW Angel Hero

The Angel starts with Azazel's Tears and has a unique passive ability to mirror the laser beam. That means, for instance, if the hero is facing right the mirror version will fire left at the same time. Essentially, you are covered in both directions, making the Angel the best to use with the laser beam.

NEW Line Bomb

This weapon drops a bomb during player movement. When it explodes it leaves a vertical or horizontal blast depending on the player's direction at the time it was dropped. The distance of the blast line starts small, but will increase massively as it levels up, eventually covering the distance of the whole screen!

Full v0.9.4 Patch notes:

NEW Hero added: - Pyromancer, starts with Fire Pit, leaves a fire trail behind hero

NEW Hero added - Angel, starts with Azazel's Tears, mirrors laser beam

NEW Ultimate Meteor added

NEW regular weapon added - Line Bombs, leaves a vertical or horizontal blast

Balance - Buffed damage of Ultimate Undead by 566% (Sacrificing HP should be more rewarding!)

Balance - Reduced enemy move speed up during Speed power-up

Balance - Reduced collision and max size of Firedog’s fire attack

Bug fix - chests were unable to be picked up if dropped in scenery

Bug fix - some enemy collision/pathfinding problems

Bug fix - numerous boring fixes not worth highlighting!

NEW - 3 Achievements [requirements]