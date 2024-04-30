-Career event and season mode bugs fixed
-New tyre wear settings 0.25, 0.5 and 0.75
-Online multiplayer bugs fixed
-Time trial challenges show number of players and current position for each challenge
Ultimate Racing 2D 2 update for 30 April 2024
Patch 1.0.2.2 released!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
