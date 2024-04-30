 Skip to content

Ultimate Racing 2D 2 update for 30 April 2024

Patch 1.0.2.2 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 14226635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

-Career event and season mode bugs fixed
-New tyre wear settings 0.25, 0.5 and 0.75
-Online multiplayer bugs fixed
-Time trial challenges show number of players and current position for each challenge

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 14226635
Linux Ultimate Racing 2D 2 Linux Content Depot 1285231
macOS Ultimate Racing 2D 2 MacOS content Depot 1285233
