🎺Update Information for 5/1🎺

I have implemented the following updates for #HoloParade:

・Changes to A-chan's Power-Up Options Through Deck Pre-organization

Previously, during the parade, power-ups were chosen randomly from four options at each level up.

I have changed this so that power-ups now follow the pre-organized order of the deck.

This eliminates the random uncertainties during the parade, allowing for complete control

through formation. You can strategize whether to extend the range from the early stages or to delay

range increases until the latter half to avoid pushing the front line too early. Additionally,

we have removed the need to check, decide, and select from options with each level up,

thus eliminating the hassle during repeated stage plays.

The Power-Up deck is initially available in eight user-friendly versions, and you can edit the deck,

including changing its name, as needed. There is also a Help & Tips page available, which you can

check from the menu on the left side of the home screen.

In accordance with the above, I have revised the descriptions regarding A-chan's power-ups in

tutorial of 1-3 and on the Help & Tips page.





・Instrument Switching / Unleash State Now Saved Per Parade Formation

Previously, the state of instrument switching and ability unleashing was saved for each talent

individually. With this change, these are now saved per parade formation. As a result, the state of

the parade formation can now be fully saved and reproduced.

・Noel Milk Possession Cap and Alternative Addition Upon Acquisition

Noel Milk has typically been acquired more frequently than it is used, leading to a surplus as the

game progresses. Therefore, I have set a possession cap of 100 for Noel Milk, and if this

cap is reached, 1000 coins will be obtained instead. This change is also reflected in the

gacha screen display.

Additionally, if more than 100 are already possessed at startup, the possession will be

adjusted to 100, and the excess amount will automatically grant 1000 coins per excess unit.

Please continue to enjoy the HoloParade!