Version 0.8.930 Update

Testing videos
Changes
- Added new Nautikin "Mr. Barnacles"
- Added DeckMissileLauncher part
- Added FixedMissileLauncher part
- Added FlareCountermeasures part
- Added keybinding for missile lock on
- Added keybinding for countermeasures
- Added new feature that lets you unlock certain parts in campaign with shells
- Added more nonsense messages
- Fixed a bug with bow thruster force
- Fixed a collider issue with Submarine Hull
- Fixed a collider issue with Submarine Upper
- Fixed a bug with crane cable colliders
- Fixed a bug with unintentional rope tension on crate hooks
- Fixed a bug where on rare occasions sharks would attack Nautikins in submarines in a horrifying manner
- Fixed a lighting issue where getting in a deck cannon deep underwater would cause darkness when exiting
- Fixed a lighting issue where the camera may flicker when changing cameras underwater
- Fixed a background error with empty structure initialization
- Fixed a problem with harpoon launcher material groups
- Fixed a bug with client collisions
- Fixed gaps in smoke trails
- Fixed bug that prevented fuel from updating when instantly out of fuel with multiple fuel tanks
- Fixed a bug that prevented dragging expensive items in the buy shack inventory
- Fixed a bug with Silva buy shack in campaign
- Fixed a bug with Nautikin buy shack worker skin
- Nautikins getting out of seats underwater will now float next to the seat instead of snapping to the deck
- Material groups for various weapons no longer paint over minor details
- Changed collision detection on Vessels and Nautikins to allow for smoother physics movement
- Performance improvements to open world
- Some explosive projectiles will now sync client impacts
- Flare launcher item flares are now also countermeasures
Notes
On rare occasions the shark may have been able to see Nautikins in seats when underwater. This would result in an attack and destruction of the seat. Sharks will still be able to attack when you are actively running from them into a seat, but they will no longer be aware of your presence and only your previous location before you entered the seat. If the shark attacks your seat and finds you in the seat the Nautikin will be killed, however if you are fleeing and the shark does not find you and instead crashes into the vessel or something else the shark will lose interest.
If the current fuel tank is suddenly empty, the fuel system will now immediately try to use any leftover required fuel from the next non empty fuel tank. Previously large sudden fuel usage would result in a single fuel tank instantly being emptied regardless of how much fuel was used (infinite free fuel!). This allowed things like small aircraft with many fuel tanks to fire many weapons they should not be able to fire multiple times relying on each fuel tank instead of instantly draining all fuel tanks as desired.
Countermeasures do not currently have a keybinding for controllers.
Countermeasures are considered fixed weapons by build mode so that they will trigger the same warnings even though they are not technically weapons.
Changed files in this update