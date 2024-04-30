Version 0.8.930 Update

Testing videos







Changes

Added new Nautikin "Mr. Barnacles"

Added DeckMissileLauncher part

Added FixedMissileLauncher part

Added FlareCountermeasures part

Added keybinding for missile lock on

Added keybinding for countermeasures

Added new feature that lets you unlock certain parts in campaign with shells

Added more nonsense messages

Fixed a bug with bow thruster force

Fixed a collider issue with Submarine Hull

Fixed a collider issue with Submarine Upper

Fixed a bug with crane cable colliders

Fixed a bug with unintentional rope tension on crate hooks

Fixed a bug where on rare occasions sharks would attack Nautikins in submarines in a horrifying manner

Fixed a lighting issue where getting in a deck cannon deep underwater would cause darkness when exiting

Fixed a lighting issue where the camera may flicker when changing cameras underwater

Fixed a background error with empty structure initialization

Fixed a problem with harpoon launcher material groups

Fixed a bug with client collisions

Fixed gaps in smoke trails

Fixed bug that prevented fuel from updating when instantly out of fuel with multiple fuel tanks

Fixed a bug that prevented dragging expensive items in the buy shack inventory

Fixed a bug with Silva buy shack in campaign

Fixed a bug with Nautikin buy shack worker skin

Nautikins getting out of seats underwater will now float next to the seat instead of snapping to the deck

Material groups for various weapons no longer paint over minor details

Changed collision detection on Vessels and Nautikins to allow for smoother physics movement

Performance improvements to open world

Some explosive projectiles will now sync client impacts

Flare launcher item flares are now also countermeasures

Notes

On rare occasions the shark may have been able to see Nautikins in seats when underwater. This would result in an attack and destruction of the seat. Sharks will still be able to attack when you are actively running from them into a seat, but they will no longer be aware of your presence and only your previous location before you entered the seat. If the shark attacks your seat and finds you in the seat the Nautikin will be killed, however if you are fleeing and the shark does not find you and instead crashes into the vessel or something else the shark will lose interest.

If the current fuel tank is suddenly empty, the fuel system will now immediately try to use any leftover required fuel from the next non empty fuel tank. Previously large sudden fuel usage would result in a single fuel tank instantly being emptied regardless of how much fuel was used (infinite free fuel!). This allowed things like small aircraft with many fuel tanks to fire many weapons they should not be able to fire multiple times relying on each fuel tank instead of instantly draining all fuel tanks as desired.

Countermeasures do not currently have a keybinding for controllers.

Countermeasures are considered fixed weapons by build mode so that they will trigger the same warnings even though they are not technically weapons.