Jack Holmes : Master of Puppets update for 30 April 2024

Fas fix patch 1.1.3

Build 14226303

  • You can now change the field of view (FOV) from 85 to 115.
  • It is now possible to change the resolution scale for those who need more performance.
  • It is now possible to raise the FPS limit between several options.
  • Small difficulty fix settings

