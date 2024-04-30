- You can now change the field of view (FOV) from 85 to 115.
- It is now possible to change the resolution scale for those who need more performance.
- It is now possible to raise the FPS limit between several options.
- Small difficulty fix settings
Jack Holmes : Master of Puppets update for 30 April 2024
Fas fix patch 1.1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
