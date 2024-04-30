Patch 0.3.2.3 | Open Warfare | Major performance Improvements

Hey everyone, this update contains some large performance improvements, including a pretty major fix that has taken me some time to diagnose and, depending on your hardware, can result in huge performance improvements. The issue was related to weather and in my case, could cause drops from 160-170 fps all the way down to 90. Hopefully, many of you will see significant improvements with this patch as well. You may not have noticed this issue all the time, as it only occurred when certain weather types began, but it would persist after that weather ended.

Moving on, the next patch should be the Plains update since I have now addressed most of the reported issues and have tidied up performance.

Fixed a very large bug that caused massive performance dips (100fps in my personal case) depending on the current weather.

Fixed a bug that could cause players to get stuck in the container screen when using a consumable while the container screen is open.

Fixed a bug that could cause player movement to not respond correctly when both a controller and keyboard were plugged in at the same time.

Fixed AI being able to shoot through a wall at the science HQ.

Fixed a bug that could cause action bar items to not be consumed properly, leading to infinite uses.

Fixed invisible metal mesh on weapons locker.

Fixed an issue with resolution/screen mode not correctly changing.

Fixed certain camera/screen effects when reloading not working properly.

Fixed a large performance bug related to distant AI still using full animation and kinematics.

Fixed backpacker skill repeatedly adding carry capacity