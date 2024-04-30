New Patch and Updates

Things We Added/Changed
- Reclusa ascension powers have changed. At levels 1,6,10 you now will receive a base -5 in health instead of losing health every turn. Please let us know what you think.
- We have new temp upgrades added to the available upgrades during the campaign! They are:
- Glowhive Carapace - When one of your Beast creatures is destroyed, you get +3H.
- Steggadon Boneyard - When one of your Dinosaurs is destroyed, your other creatures get +2A.
- Emberlight Shard - When one of your Mage creatures is destroyed, deal 3 damage to the enemy player.
- Oreian Flashbang - When one of your Robots is destroyed, enemy creatures get -2A.
- Salvage-a-tron - When one of your Scientists is destroyed, play up to one Gizmo Minion.
- Well of Lost Spirits - When one of your Spirit creatures is destroyed, deal 2 damage to the enemy player. Then, you get +2H.
- Arragal Arena - When one of your Warriors is destroyed, deal 3 damage to an enemy creature.
- Deck level cap increased to 21 (will allow you to earn the last foiled card)
- XP rewards display updated
- Set 2 decks on Player XP track are snowy
- Timer changes color as it ticks down
- Display whether opponent forfeited at end of PVP game
Things We Fixed
- Viewing deck gallery while leveling up from main menu no longer causes UI raycast issues
- Epoch Soldier plays correctly in Multiplayer
- Blighted forgeborns add special graphics to game board
- Blighted forgeborn art added
- Rooted leafkin works
- Steel Rosetta’s Boost works
- Alloyin Monolith gives armor to creature and the destroys itself
- Ghox’s Central Conductor transforms with a counter on it
Known Bugs
- We are looking into issues with temp upgrades that affect creature types not stacking with the temp upgrades that make all your creatures that creature type.
- We are working on effects triggering off of upgrading not working
- We are aware of the spiteful adjective not giving the opposing creature the debuff upon death.
