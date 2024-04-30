 Skip to content

SolForge Fusion update for 30 April 2024

New Patch and Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 14226288 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Things We Added/Changed

  • Reclusa ascension powers have changed. At levels 1,6,10 you now will receive a base -5 in health instead of losing health every turn. Please let us know what you think.
  • We have new temp upgrades added to the available upgrades during the campaign! They are:
  • Glowhive Carapace - When one of your Beast creatures is destroyed, you get +3H.
  • Steggadon Boneyard - When one of your Dinosaurs is destroyed, your other creatures get +2A.
  • Emberlight Shard - When one of your Mage creatures is destroyed, deal 3 damage to the enemy player.
  • Oreian Flashbang - When one of your Robots is destroyed, enemy creatures get -2A.
  • Salvage-a-tron - When one of your Scientists is destroyed, play up to one Gizmo Minion.
  • Well of Lost Spirits - When one of your Spirit creatures is destroyed, deal 2 damage to the enemy player. Then, you get +2H.
  • Arragal Arena - When one of your Warriors is destroyed, deal 3 damage to an enemy creature.
  • Deck level cap increased to 21 (will allow you to earn the last foiled card)
  • XP rewards display updated
  • Set 2 decks on Player XP track are snowy
  • Timer changes color as it ticks down
  • Display whether opponent forfeited at end of PVP game

Things We Fixed

  • Viewing deck gallery while leveling up from main menu no longer causes UI raycast issues
  • Epoch Soldier plays correctly in Multiplayer
  • Blighted forgeborns add special graphics to game board
  • Blighted forgeborn art added
  • Rooted leafkin works
  • Steel Rosetta’s Boost works
  • Alloyin Monolith gives armor to creature and the destroys itself
  • Ghox’s Central Conductor transforms with a counter on it

Known Bugs

  • We are looking into issues with temp upgrades that affect creature types not stacking with the temp upgrades that make all your creatures that creature type.
  • We are working on effects triggering off of upgrading not working
  • We are aware of the spiteful adjective not giving the opposing creature the debuff upon death.

Changed files in this update

