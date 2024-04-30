Update 0.4.48 - new enemy - Baba Yaga #13

Added
- new enemy - Baba Yaga
- steel trap
Improved
- Baba Yaga shoots magic
- double click on hero and building and hex
- spawning random things
- by default 1 employee if available
- Lumberjack's attack range
- UI animation
- main menu update
Added
Improved
