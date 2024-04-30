 Skip to content

Folk Origin update for 30 April 2024

Update 0.4.48 - new enemy - Baba Yaga #13

Share · View all patches · Build 14226274 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • new enemy - Baba Yaga
  • steel trap

Improved

  • Baba Yaga shoots magic
  • double click on hero and building and hex
  • spawning random things
  • by default 1 employee if available
  • Lumberjack's attack range
  • UI animation
  • main menu update

