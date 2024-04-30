- Clients now wait their turn
- Clients' play style has changed slightly
- Top-down camera mode has been added
- A feature to shuffle prizes has been added
Claw Crane Company update for 30 April 2024
Client, camera mode, etc. updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
