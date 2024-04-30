 Skip to content

Claw Crane Company update for 30 April 2024

Client, camera mode, etc. updates

Build 14226270 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Clients now wait their turn
  • Clients' play style has changed slightly
  • Top-down camera mode has been added
  • A feature to shuffle prizes has been added

