Patch 0.889

New Content:
- Sibling of chosen character will reside on farm.
- Sibling can help with gathering, logging, mining and farming on the island.
- Sibling can assist with combat as an additional party member.
- Sibling will level up based on XP gained from tasks and combat.
- Sibling will grant new tasks and quests through progression.
- Switching characters to dragons will now have human character follow and assist.
- When using dragons, you can now dig up any discovered fossils.
- Day transition at 12:00 is more passive with a small FPS spike during the change over depending on the number of companions, planters and fields you have active.
- Log book can be viewed inside house once the change over happens if not done through manual sleep.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed a few bugs that resulted from new additions.
Changed files in this update