Living With Dragons update for 30 April 2024

Patch 0.889

Patch 0.889

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • Sibling of chosen character will reside on farm.
  • Sibling can help with gathering, logging, mining and farming on the island.
  • Sibling can assist with combat as an additional party member.
  • Sibling will level up based on XP gained from tasks and combat.
  • Sibling will grant new tasks and quests through progression.
  • Switching characters to dragons will now have human character follow and assist.
  • When using dragons, you can now dig up any discovered fossils.
  • Day transition at 12:00 is more passive with a small FPS spike during the change over depending on the number of companions, planters and fields you have active.
  • Log book can be viewed inside house once the change over happens if not done through manual sleep.

Bug Fixes:
Fixed a few bugs that resulted from new additions.

