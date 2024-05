Share · View all patches · Build 14226035 · Last edited 30 April 2024 – 20:52:10 UTC by Wendy

Features:

Added fairy AFK animations

Added the fairy cam key (hold F to see the fairy face)

The fairy can now spot shimmering critters

The fairy can now spot critters you haven't collected yet

Bugfix:

Fixed some nullpointers regarding loading at specific moments

Fixed nullpointers regarding custom characters

Fixed some memory leaks